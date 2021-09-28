The US and China signed their long-awaited trade deal in January 2020, with the conditions of the agreement taking effect one month later. Photo: Xinhua The US and China signed their long-awaited trade deal in January 2020, with the conditions of the agreement taking effect one month later. Photo: Xinhua
China’s US trade-deal purchases remain more than 30 per cent short of target, PIIE report says

  • US and China signed their long-awaited trade deal in January 2020, with the terms outlined in the agreement taking effect one month later
  • But a report by the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) shows China’s purchases of US goods have so far reached only 69 per cent of the target

Andrew Mullen
Updated: 2:50pm, 28 Sep, 2021

