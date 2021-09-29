Candle factories are among those rushing to meet orders as demand soars, but most factories and manufacturers are facing slowing production, rising costs and lower profits as the crisis which has escalated over the past month worsens. Photo: Reuters
China power crisis hammers SMEs as firms upend production, workers ‘dozing off’
- Chinese media reported on Tuesday that at least 20 out of 31 provincial jurisdictions have rolled out electricity-rationing measures in recent weeks
- Small and medium-sized enterprises in China were already under pressure from high raw material costs and coronavirus lockdowns
Topic | China’s power crisis
Candle factories are among those rushing to meet orders as demand soars, but most factories and manufacturers are facing slowing production, rising costs and lower profits as the crisis which has escalated over the past month worsens. Photo: Reuters