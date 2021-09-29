Local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) are a tool for governments to borrow money without it appearing on their balance sheets, but it is seen as the same as a government liability by financial markets. Photo: Reuters
China hidden local government debt rises to over half of GDP at US$8.2 trillion, Goldman Sachs report says
- The total debt of local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) rose to around 53 trillion yuan (US$8.2 trillion) at the end of last year from 16 trillion yuan in 2013
- The report by economists at Goldman Sachs shows the debt is equal to around 52 per cent of gross domestic product
