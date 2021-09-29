In recent months, many Chinese banks have withdrawn individual forex trading products, closing another avenue for speculation. Photo: AP
China currency market crackdown sees regulators restrict trading in US$30 trillion market, sources say
- Banks and traders are feeling the pinch as Beijing steps up scrutiny of forex dealers and attempts to curb financial risks it sees as potential threats to the economy
- Representatives of China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) have embedded themselves on currency trading floors, market-making-bank insiders say
Topic | Banking & finance
