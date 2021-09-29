In recent months, many Chinese banks have withdrawn individual forex trading products, closing another avenue for speculation. Photo: AP In recent months, many Chinese banks have withdrawn individual forex trading products, closing another avenue for speculation. Photo: AP
In recent months, many Chinese banks have withdrawn individual forex trading products, closing another avenue for speculation. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

China currency market crackdown sees regulators restrict trading in US$30 trillion market, sources say

  • Banks and traders are feeling the pinch as Beijing steps up scrutiny of forex dealers and attempts to curb financial risks it sees as potential threats to the economy
  • Representatives of China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) have embedded themselves on currency trading floors, market-making-bank insiders say

Topic |   Banking & finance
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:24pm, 29 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
In recent months, many Chinese banks have withdrawn individual forex trading products, closing another avenue for speculation. Photo: AP In recent months, many Chinese banks have withdrawn individual forex trading products, closing another avenue for speculation. Photo: AP
In recent months, many Chinese banks have withdrawn individual forex trading products, closing another avenue for speculation. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE