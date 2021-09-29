Governor of People's Bank of China (PBOC) Yi Gang attends a news conference on China's economic development ahead of the 70th anniversary of its founding, in Beijing, China September 24, 2019. Photo: Reuters Governor of People's Bank of China (PBOC) Yi Gang attends a news conference on China's economic development ahead of the 70th anniversary of its founding, in Beijing, China September 24, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Governor of People's Bank of China (PBOC) Yi Gang attends a news conference on China's economic development ahead of the 70th anniversary of its founding, in Beijing, China September 24, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China sending ‘clear message’ with quantitative easing warning as US prepares to raise debt ceiling

  • US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell are urging senators to approve a higher federal debt limit ahead of next month’s deadline
  • But People’s Bank of China (PBOC) governor Yi Gang remains clear that China must maintain the prudent stance it adopted last summer

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 5:07pm, 29 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Governor of People's Bank of China (PBOC) Yi Gang attends a news conference on China's economic development ahead of the 70th anniversary of its founding, in Beijing, China September 24, 2019. Photo: Reuters Governor of People's Bank of China (PBOC) Yi Gang attends a news conference on China's economic development ahead of the 70th anniversary of its founding, in Beijing, China September 24, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Governor of People's Bank of China (PBOC) Yi Gang attends a news conference on China's economic development ahead of the 70th anniversary of its founding, in Beijing, China September 24, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE