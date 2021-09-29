Governor of People's Bank of China (PBOC) Yi Gang attends a news conference on China's economic development ahead of the 70th anniversary of its founding, in Beijing, China September 24, 2019. Photo: Reuters
China sending ‘clear message’ with quantitative easing warning as US prepares to raise debt ceiling
- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell are urging senators to approve a higher federal debt limit ahead of next month’s deadline
- But People’s Bank of China (PBOC) governor Yi Gang remains clear that China must maintain the prudent stance it adopted last summer
Governor of People's Bank of China (PBOC) Yi Gang attends a news conference on China's economic development ahead of the 70th anniversary of its founding, in Beijing, China September 24, 2019. Photo: Reuters