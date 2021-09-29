Anhui, the ninth most populous of China’s 31 provincial-level jurisdictions, says the number of newborns this year is down almost 20 per cent on last year. Photo: AFP Anhui, the ninth most populous of China’s 31 provincial-level jurisdictions, says the number of newborns this year is down almost 20 per cent on last year. Photo: AFP
China population: plummeting births in Anhui province underscore ‘extremely severe’ demographic problem

  • New data from the Anhui government offers fresh insight into China’s declining fertility rate and rapidly ageing population
  • Births in the province will drop by 17.8 per cent this year compared to 2020, showing the fertility rate is ‘falling off a cliff’

Topic |   China's population
Orange Wang
Updated: 6:30pm, 29 Sep, 2021

