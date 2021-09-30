A woman buys groceries from a mini-market using a light bulb powered by a gasoline generator during a blackout in Shenyang, Liaoning province, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China’s power crisis: Beijing vows to increase coal imports and ‘strengthen adjustment of supply and demand’
- Top economic planner says coal-production capacity will be increased as critical shortage keeps prices at record highs
- Analysts say power companies must be allowed to charge more for energy, but prices are strictly regulated under ‘planned economy’
Topic | China’s power crisis
