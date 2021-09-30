A woman buys groceries from a mini-market using a light bulb powered by a gasoline generator during a blackout in Shenyang, Liaoning province, on Wednesday. Photo: AP A woman buys groceries from a mini-market using a light bulb powered by a gasoline generator during a blackout in Shenyang, Liaoning province, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
A woman buys groceries from a mini-market using a light bulb powered by a gasoline generator during a blackout in Shenyang, Liaoning province, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China’s power crisis: Beijing vows to increase coal imports and ‘strengthen adjustment of supply and demand’

  • Top economic planner says coal-production capacity will be increased as critical shortage keeps prices at record highs
  • Analysts say power companies must be allowed to charge more for energy, but prices are strictly regulated under ‘planned economy’

Cissy Zhou and Echo Xie
Cissy Zhou and Echo Xie

Updated: 6:11am, 30 Sep, 2021

