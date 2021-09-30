China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – which measures morale in the services and construction sectors – bounced back to 53.2 in September China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – which measures morale in the services and construction sectors – bounced back to 53.2 in September
developing | China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracts, but services sector stages strong recovery

  • The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a survey of sentiment among factory owners – fell to 49.6 in September, from 50.1 in August
  • China’s official non-manufacturing PMI – which measures morale in the services and construction sectors – rose to 53.2 in September

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Andrew Mullen

Updated: 9:34am, 30 Sep, 2021

