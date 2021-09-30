Coal has long been central to China’s power generation, and broader economy – the country produced around 3.8 billion tonnes of coal every year in past decade, the same level as the rest of the world combined. Photo: Xinhua Coal has long been central to China’s power generation, and broader economy – the country produced around 3.8 billion tonnes of coal every year in past decade, the same level as the rest of the world combined. Photo: Xinhua
Coal has long been central to China’s power generation, and broader economy – the country produced around 3.8 billion tonnes of coal every year in past decade, the same level as the rest of the world combined. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

Was China’s power crisis caused partly by an obscure mining law?

  • Article 134 in China’s criminal law elevated penalties for a series of violations from fines to possible jail time in response to an increase in mining-related accidents
  • China’s current power crunch is affecting about 20 provinces and regions, representing over 66 per cent of its gross domestic product

Topic |   China’s power crisis
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:33pm, 30 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Coal has long been central to China’s power generation, and broader economy – the country produced around 3.8 billion tonnes of coal every year in past decade, the same level as the rest of the world combined. Photo: Xinhua Coal has long been central to China’s power generation, and broader economy – the country produced around 3.8 billion tonnes of coal every year in past decade, the same level as the rest of the world combined. Photo: Xinhua
Coal has long been central to China’s power generation, and broader economy – the country produced around 3.8 billion tonnes of coal every year in past decade, the same level as the rest of the world combined. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE