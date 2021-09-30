China is grappling with power cuts and electricity rationing after a collision of tight coal supplies, tougher emissions standards and strong manufacturing demand has pushed the price of coal to eye-watering records. Photo: AFP China is grappling with power cuts and electricity rationing after a collision of tight coal supplies, tougher emissions standards and strong manufacturing demand has pushed the price of coal to eye-watering records. Photo: AFP
China is grappling with power cuts and electricity rationing after a collision of tight coal supplies, tougher emissions standards and strong manufacturing demand has pushed the price of coal to eye-watering records. Photo: AFP
Taiwan seeks to benefit from China power crisis if export orders shift, central bank governor says

  • Central bank governor Yang Chin-long told Taiwan’s parliament on Thursday that manufacturers could shift orders to the island if China’s power crunch continues
  • China’s new export orders contracted again in September, but less than the previous month, according to its official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index

