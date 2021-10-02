Visitors outside Universal Studios n Beijing. Photo: Kyodo
China’s top theme parks Universal Studios, Legoland, Shanghai Disney still outliers in nation’s drive for world-class tourism sector
- China’s 14th five-year plan identified tourism’s potential to stimulate the domestic economy, but the sector lacks a variety of offerings for travellers
- Theme parks from big global names like Universal Studios and Legoland offer a model for development of more high-end tourism products, analysts say
