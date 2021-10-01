Xinjiang remains a major agricultural base and primary industries that harvest or extract raw materials still accounted for 14.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020. Illustration: Henry Wong Xinjiang remains a major agricultural base and primary industries that harvest or extract raw materials still accounted for 14.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020. Illustration: Henry Wong
Xinjiang remains a major agricultural base and primary industries that harvest or extract raw materials still accounted for 14.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020. Illustration: Henry Wong
Xinjiang
Economy /  China Economy

How is Xinjiang’s economy holding amid US sanctions, and can China keep supporting its ‘great burden’?

  • The US earlier this year banned cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang over alleged human rights violations and the widespread use of forced labour in the region
  • Xinjiang remains a major agricultural base, although unlike coastal provinces, its economy does not heavily rely on exports

Topic |   Xinjiang
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 11:06am, 1 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Xinjiang remains a major agricultural base and primary industries that harvest or extract raw materials still accounted for 14.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020. Illustration: Henry Wong Xinjiang remains a major agricultural base and primary industries that harvest or extract raw materials still accounted for 14.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020. Illustration: Henry Wong
Xinjiang remains a major agricultural base and primary industries that harvest or extract raw materials still accounted for 14.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020. Illustration: Henry Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE