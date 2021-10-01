Xinjiang remains a major agricultural base and primary industries that harvest or extract raw materials still accounted for 14.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020. Illustration: Henry Wong
How is Xinjiang’s economy holding amid US sanctions, and can China keep supporting its ‘great burden’?
- The US earlier this year banned cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang over alleged human rights violations and the widespread use of forced labour in the region
- Xinjiang remains a major agricultural base, although unlike coastal provinces, its economy does not heavily rely on exports
Topic | Xinjiang
