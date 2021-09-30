The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a survey of sentiment among factory owners – fell to 49.6 in September, from 50.1 in August. Photo: AFP
China’s economy faces multiplying risks as shrinking factory activity points to deeper slowdown
- The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a survey of sentiment among factory owners – fell to 49.6 in September, from 50.1 in August
- The survey points signals more trouble for China’s economy, which has been hit by crippling power cuts, high raw material prices and fresh Delta outbreaks
Topic | China's economic recovery
