The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a survey of sentiment among factory owners – fell to 49.6 in September, from 50.1 in August. Photo: AFP
China’s economy faces multiplying risks as shrinking factory activity points to deeper slowdown

  • The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a survey of sentiment among factory owners – fell to 49.6 in September, from 50.1 in August
  • The survey points signals more trouble for China’s economy, which has been hit by crippling power cuts, high raw material prices and fresh Delta outbreaks

Orange Wang and Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 7:58pm, 30 Sep, 2021

