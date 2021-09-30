Guangdong’s industrial sector – much of which is highly automated – must pay more for electricity during peak hours amid a national power crisis. Photo: Iris Ouyang Guangdong’s industrial sector – much of which is highly automated – must pay more for electricity during peak hours amid a national power crisis. Photo: Iris Ouyang
China power crisis: Guangdong raising electricity prices for industrial users by 25 per cent in peak hours

  • Move by southern manufacturing hub could trigger other provinces to raise power prices in the coming weeks, but households and non-industrial businesses may stay exempt
  • Coal shortage and attempts to meet carbon emissions targets have resulted in power-rationing measures being imposed in most of China’s provincial jurisdictions

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 10:46pm, 30 Sep, 2021

