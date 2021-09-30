Guangdong’s industrial sector – much of which is highly automated – must pay more for electricity during peak hours amid a national power crisis. Photo: Iris Ouyang
China power crisis: Guangdong raising electricity prices for industrial users by 25 per cent in peak hours
- Move by southern manufacturing hub could trigger other provinces to raise power prices in the coming weeks, but households and non-industrial businesses may stay exempt
- Coal shortage and attempts to meet carbon emissions targets have resulted in power-rationing measures being imposed in most of China’s provincial jurisdictions
Topic | China’s power crisis
