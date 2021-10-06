Samsung closed its smartphone factory in Guangdong province two years ago, but a Chinese manufacturer has taken its place, and dozens of other businesses have sprung up. Illustration: Perry Tse
China manufacturing town is again buzzing after being crippled by Samsung’s departure in 2019
- Two years after Samsung closed its last smartphone factory in China, the abandoned community gets a second chance
- Some foreign companies are rethinking or delaying plans to diversify production away from China, despite US tariffs
