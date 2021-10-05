The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has warned against investments in high-end consume goods such as Mou-tai liquor. Photo: AFP
China orders coal and energy funding to ease power crisis, warns against Mou-tai and Puer tea investment
- Banks and other financial institutions should prioritise lending to qualified mines and power plants so they can increase thermal coal and electricity output
- The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission also warned against investments in high-end consume goods such as Mou-tai liquor and Puer tea
Topic | Banking & finance
