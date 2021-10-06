The US has announced sweeping bans on all imports of cotton and tomatoes from Xinjiang, the region’s two major export cash crops. Photo: Xinhua The US has announced sweeping bans on all imports of cotton and tomatoes from Xinjiang, the region’s two major export cash crops. Photo: Xinhua
Xinjiang exports rattled by coronavirus outbreaks in Central Asia as risks from US sanctions loom

  • The share of exports in Xinjiang’s gross domestic product is declining, from 9.2 per cent in 2019 to 6.84 per cent in the first half of 2021
  • Lacklustre export data has stoked worry about the impact of US sanctions, but virus outbreaks in Central Asia pose a bigger threat

Ji Siqi
Updated: 10:22pm, 6 Oct, 2021

