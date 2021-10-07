The seven-day ‘golden week’ break is China’s most important annual holiday after the Lunar New Year and traditionally a time for tourism trips. Reuters
China’s ‘golden week’ travel drops as zero Covid-19 approach forces consumers to stay home
- The number of trips taken on roads on Wednesday was 34.1 per cent below levels seen in 2019 and 2.2 per cent lower than last year
- Officials advised against unnecessary travel and gatherings over the ‘golden week’ holiday, which began on Friday, citing the risk of further coronavirus outbreaks
Topic | Golden Week
