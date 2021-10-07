For the first time since 2008, the number of migrant workers in China fell last year, dropping 5.17 million from 2019 to 285 million. Photo: AFP
China’s migrants workers should be given local resident status, could boost spending by up to 30 per cent
- Granting city residents full urban hukou status would unleash potential spending, according to People’s Bank of China’s monetary policy committee member Cai Fang
- A hukou is an official document providing full access to local public services, such as schools and hospitals, but it is based on the birthplace of the holder
