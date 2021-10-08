Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps controls Xinjiang’s cotton output, which accounts for 20 per cent of global supply. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Xinjiang faces hidden risk from debt-heavy XPCC, with spending tipped to rise after US withdrawal from Afghanistan
- Debt issued by the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) and its subsidiaries is surging to fund social and security spending
- But total profits of state firms controlled by XPCC declined sharply last year and the quasi-military group is in the cross hairs of Washington
Topic | Xinjiang
