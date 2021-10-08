Analysts say the services sector, which was slower to recover from the pandemic than manufacturing, is more vulnerable to sporadic virus outbreaks in the country, clouding the outlook for the much anticipated rebound in consumption in the months to come. Photo: Reuters
China’s services sector bounces back, offering support to slowing economy
- Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 53.4 from 46.7 in August, pulling away from the lowest level seen since the height of the coronavirus
- The better readings in the survey, which focuses more on smaller firms in coastal regions, are in line with findings in an official survey last week
Topic | China's economic recovery
