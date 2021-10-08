The 72 mines listed by the Inner Mongolia energy bureau, most of which are open pits, previously had authorised annual capacity of 178.45 million tonnes. Photo: Xinhua The 72 mines listed by the Inner Mongolia energy bureau, most of which are open pits, previously had authorised annual capacity of 178.45 million tonnes. Photo: Xinhua
China power crisis forces ‘serious’ Beijing to order top coal producer to increase output

  • The cities of Wuhai, Ordos and Hulunbuir, as well as Xilingol League, have been asked to tell miners they may operate at stipulated higher capacities straightaway
  • It is the latest attempt to boost coal supply amid record-high prices and shortages of electricity that have led to power rationing across the country

Updated: 12:21pm, 8 Oct, 2021

