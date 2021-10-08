Shoppers and pedestrians walk through Shanghai during the just-ended “golden week” holiday. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s ‘golden week’ travel spending down 40 per cent from pre-pandemic level, and worse than last year’s
- Local outbreaks of the coronavirus Delta variant across the country scared many consumers into staying home or not travelling as far
- Total number of trips was also down compared with last year’s holiday period, and they plunged by 30 per cent compared with 2019
Topic | Golden Week
