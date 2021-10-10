Rolling blackouts in Shenyang city, Liaoning province, suddenly left residents without power and streets without traffic lights last month, as several provinces across China started rationing power. Photo: Weibo
China’s power crisis: why is it happening, how bad is it, and what if it continues into the freezing winter months?
- China relies on massive amounts of coal to keep people warm, but some provinces can’t even keep the lights on amid high prices, production cuts and Beijing’s determination to cut emissions
- Some industrial powerhouses in the world’s second-largest economy are forcing factories to slash production, posing a risk to GDP growth and global supply chains
