Liaoning has the biggest economy and consumes the most power of the three provinces making up China’s rust-best industrial region. It has been suffering widespread power cuts since mid-September. Photo: AP
China’s power crisis prompts warning from rust-belt despite efforts to boost coal supply, manage electricity
- Liaoning has the biggest economy and consumes the most power of the three provinces making up China’s rust-belt industrial region
- It has been suffering widespread power cuts since mid-September and it issued its second-highest level power shortage alert on Monday
