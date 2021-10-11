Liaoning has the biggest economy and consumes the most power of the three provinces making up China’s rust-best industrial region. It has been suffering widespread power cuts since mid-September. Photo: AP Liaoning has the biggest economy and consumes the most power of the three provinces making up China’s rust-best industrial region. It has been suffering widespread power cuts since mid-September. Photo: AP
Liaoning has the biggest economy and consumes the most power of the three provinces making up China’s rust-best industrial region. It has been suffering widespread power cuts since mid-September. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

China’s power crisis prompts warning from rust-belt despite efforts to boost coal supply, manage electricity

  • Liaoning has the biggest economy and consumes the most power of the three provinces making up China’s rust-belt industrial region
  • It has been suffering widespread power cuts since mid-September and it issued its second-highest level power shortage alert on Monday

Topic |   China’s power crisis
ReutersBloomberg
Reuters and Bloomberg

Updated: 5:35pm, 11 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Liaoning has the biggest economy and consumes the most power of the three provinces making up China’s rust-best industrial region. It has been suffering widespread power cuts since mid-September. Photo: AP Liaoning has the biggest economy and consumes the most power of the three provinces making up China’s rust-best industrial region. It has been suffering widespread power cuts since mid-September. Photo: AP
Liaoning has the biggest economy and consumes the most power of the three provinces making up China’s rust-best industrial region. It has been suffering widespread power cuts since mid-September. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE