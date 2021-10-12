Recent electricity shortages have crippled industrial output in China. Photo: Reuters
China’s power crisis prompts Beijing to liberalise electricity pricing
- China says electricity generated from coal will be fully liberalised and industrial and commercial users will buy power at market prices
- The electricity pricing reforms are Beijing’s latest attempt to tackle recent electricity shortages that have crippled industrial output
Topic | China’s power crisis
