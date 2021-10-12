Premier Li Keqiang says China’s power supply shortage is its ‘biggest energy insecurity’, as rolling blackouts have affected much of the country in recent weeks. Photo: Xinhua Premier Li Keqiang says China’s power supply shortage is its ‘biggest energy insecurity’, as rolling blackouts have affected much of the country in recent weeks. Photo: Xinhua
China power crisis: Premier Li warns provinces not to ‘jump the gun’ by cutting electricity to homes

  • China’s No 2 figure, Li Keqiang, reinforces importance of energy security, but says cutting power is not only way to meet carbon-emission targets
  • Comments come at a high-level meeting of the National Energy Committee as nation struggles to address a widespread power shortage that is affecting livelihoods and threatening economic growth

Topic |   China’s power crisis
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 9:03pm, 12 Oct, 2021

