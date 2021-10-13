Imports rose by 17.6 per cent in September from a year earlier, to US$238.98 billion – down from the 33.1 per cent growth in August. Photo: EPA-EFE Imports rose by 17.6 per cent in September from a year earlier, to US$238.98 billion – down from the 33.1 per cent growth in August. Photo: EPA-EFE
China trade: export growth stronger than expected in September but ‘instabilities, uncertainties’ remain

  • China’s exports grew by 28.1 per cent in September compared with a year earlier, up from 25.6 per cent growth in August
  • China’s imports rose by 17.6 per cent last month, year on year, down from 33.1 per cent growth in the previous month

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 12:24pm, 13 Oct, 2021

Imports rose by 17.6 per cent in September from a year earlier, to US$238.98 billion – down from the 33.1 per cent growth in August. Photo: EPA-EFE
