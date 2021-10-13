China’s major developers saw their sales plunge in September, after home sales in big cities dropped in August. Photo: Reuters
Evergrande crisis weighs on China’s credit growth as financing, lending activities cool
- Aggregate financing was 2.9 trillion yuan (US$449 billion), the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Wednesday, compared to 2.96 trillion yuan in August
- Financial institutions offered 1.66 trillion yuan of new loans, up from 1.22 trillion yuan in August, after Economists had projected 1.81 trillion yuan
