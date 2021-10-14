China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.7 per cent in September from a year earlier, compared with a 0.8 per cent rise in August. Photo: Xinhua
China inflation: factory-gate prices rise at fastest pace on record due to surging coal prices amid power crisis
- China’s official producer price index (PPI) rose by 10.7 per cent in September from a year earlier, compared with 9.5 per cent in August
- The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.7 per cent in September from a year earlier, compared with a 0.8 per cent rise in August
