China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.7 per cent in September from a year earlier, compared with a 0.8 per cent rise in August. Photo: Xinhua China’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.7 per cent in September from a year earlier, compared with a 0.8 per cent rise in August. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China inflation: factory-gate prices rise at fastest pace on record due to surging coal prices amid power crisis

  • China’s official producer price index (PPI) rose by 10.7 per cent in September from a year earlier, compared with 9.5 per cent in August
  • The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.7 per cent in September from a year earlier, compared with a 0.8 per cent rise in August

Topic |   China inflation
Andrew Mullen
Andrew Mullen

Updated: 10:20am, 14 Oct, 2021

