How China’s power crunch creates chaos, uncertainty in hardest-hit northeast rust belt

  • Residents are pleading for more to be done as businesses shut down and authorities vow to address the problem
  • After poor planning by local governments and grid operators, a severe shortage of coal continues to fuel questions about when rolling blackouts will end

Ji Siqi

Updated: 5:30pm, 14 Oct, 2021

A man eats noodles by the light of his cellphone during a recent blackout in Shenyang, Liaoning province. Photo: AP
