China’s factory-gate prices rose by 10.7 per cent in September from a year earlier. Photo: AFP China’s factory-gate prices rose by 10.7 per cent in September from a year earlier. Photo: AFP
China’s factory-gate prices rose by 10.7 per cent in September from a year earlier. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China inflation: record factory prices amid power crunch add to risks facing world’s No 2 economy

  • China’s producer price index (PPI) rose by 10.7 per cent in September from a year earlier, as a surge in global coal prices pushed up raw material costs
  • There is no indication yet elevated factory-gate prices are filtering through to consumers, but some analysts warn the risk of stagflation is rising in China

Topic |   China inflation
Andrew Mullen
Andrew Mullen

Updated: 10:15pm, 14 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s factory-gate prices rose by 10.7 per cent in September from a year earlier. Photo: AFP China’s factory-gate prices rose by 10.7 per cent in September from a year earlier. Photo: AFP
China’s factory-gate prices rose by 10.7 per cent in September from a year earlier. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE