China’s factory-gate prices rose by 10.7 per cent in September from a year earlier. Photo: AFP
China inflation: record factory prices amid power crunch add to risks facing world’s No 2 economy
- China’s producer price index (PPI) rose by 10.7 per cent in September from a year earlier, as a surge in global coal prices pushed up raw material costs
- There is no indication yet elevated factory-gate prices are filtering through to consumers, but some analysts warn the risk of stagflation is rising in China
Topic | China inflation
China’s factory-gate prices rose by 10.7 per cent in September from a year earlier. Photo: AFP