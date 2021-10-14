China’s Premier Li Keqiang says Beijing has the ‘tools’ to cope with current economic challenges. Photo: Xinhua China’s Premier Li Keqiang says Beijing has the ‘tools’ to cope with current economic challenges. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Premier Li Keqiang says Beijing has the ‘tools’ to cope with current economic challenges. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China’s Li Keqiang acknowledges slowing economic growth, but says Beijing has the ‘tools’ to cope with headwinds

  • Premier Li Keqiang said at the Canton Fair on Thursday China is equipped to meet economic headwinds, including its power crisis
  • He acknowledged growth in the third quarter had slowed, but major economic indicators remained at a reasonable level

Topic |   China's economic recovery
He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 8:30pm, 14 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Premier Li Keqiang says Beijing has the ‘tools’ to cope with current economic challenges. Photo: Xinhua China’s Premier Li Keqiang says Beijing has the ‘tools’ to cope with current economic challenges. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Premier Li Keqiang says Beijing has the ‘tools’ to cope with current economic challenges. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE