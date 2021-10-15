Economists have been steadily downgrading their economic growth forecasts for China ahead of Monday’s official data release. Photo: AFP
China GDP: how will third quarter growth fare amid a power crisis, sluggish consumption and property curbs?
- After China’s economy expanded by 7.9 per cent in the second quarter, economists have been steadily downgrading growth forecasts for the country
- Poor retail sales, surging raw material costs, power outages and mutant Covid-19 outbreaks have slowed momentum over the past three months
Topic | China GDP
