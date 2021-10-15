China’s central bank has said poor management has led to the crisis facing Evergrande Group. Photo: EPA-EFE. Photo: DPA
China Evergrande crisis caused by ‘poor management’, but an exception in healthy property market, central bank says
- China’s central bank says property developer Evergrande Group failed to act judiciously in the face of changing market conditions
- But it stressed China’s property sector is healthy overall and any ‘spillover to the financial industry is controllable’
