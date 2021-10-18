People's Bank of China (PBOC) governor Yi Gang. Photo: Reuters
China can ‘contain’ economic, financial risks posed by Evergrande crisis, central bank chief says
- People’s Bank of China (PBOC) governor Yi Gang admits the struggles of China Evergrande Group ‘casts a little bit of concern’
- Fears about a fast-spreading contagion in the US$5 trillion property sector have sparked a sell off of bonds from Chinese developers
Topic | Evergrande crisis
People's Bank of China (PBOC) governor Yi Gang. Photo: Reuters