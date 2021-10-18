China’s economy had staged an impressive recovery from the impact of the coronavirus, but is now faced with numerous headwinds including a property slump, energy crisis, weak consumer sentiment and soaring raw material costs. Photo: AFP
breaking | China GDP: economic recovery stalls, growth slows to 4.9 per cent in third quarter
- China’s economy grew by 4.9 per cent in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a year ago, down from the 7.9 per cent growth seen in the second quarter
- Retail sales and industrial production rose by 4.4 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively, in September from a year earlier
