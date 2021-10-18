China’s poorest provinces had the smallest number of charities taking part in 99 Giving Day. Photo: AFP China’s poorest provinces had the smallest number of charities taking part in 99 Giving Day. Photo: AFP
China’s poorest provinces had the smallest number of charities taking part in 99 Giving Day. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

Tencent’s China charity drive shows poorest provinces have the smallest number of groups fundraising for them

  • Chinese provinces with the lowest gross domestic product had the least number of authorised public charities taking part in Tencent’s 99 Giving Day
  • Though this year’s event was themed ‘common prosperity’, a breakdown of donations showed vast regional disparities in fundraising

Topic |   Philanthropy
Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 4:15pm, 18 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s poorest provinces had the smallest number of charities taking part in 99 Giving Day. Photo: AFP China’s poorest provinces had the smallest number of charities taking part in 99 Giving Day. Photo: AFP
China’s poorest provinces had the smallest number of charities taking part in 99 Giving Day. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE