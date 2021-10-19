Underwhelming third quarter GDP growth has stoked fears of more economic pain ahead. Photo: AFP
China GDP: slowdown in third quarter growth ramps up fears of more economic trouble ahead
- China’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter grew by 4.9 per cent from a year ago, down from 7.9 per cent growth in the previous quarter
- The overall economic picture has ignited concerns about stagflation, which occurs when an economy is hit by slow growth, high inflation and unemployment
Topic | China GDP
