Underwhelming third quarter GDP growth has stoked fears of more economic pain ahead. Photo: AFP Underwhelming third quarter GDP growth has stoked fears of more economic pain ahead. Photo: AFP
Underwhelming third quarter GDP growth has stoked fears of more economic pain ahead. Photo: AFP
China GDP
Economy /  China Economy

China GDP: slowdown in third quarter growth ramps up fears of more economic trouble ahead

  • China’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter grew by 4.9 per cent from a year ago, down from 7.9 per cent growth in the previous quarter
  • The overall economic picture has ignited concerns about stagflation, which occurs when an economy is hit by slow growth, high inflation and unemployment

Topic |   China GDP
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 12:43am, 19 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Underwhelming third quarter GDP growth has stoked fears of more economic pain ahead. Photo: AFP Underwhelming third quarter GDP growth has stoked fears of more economic pain ahead. Photo: AFP
Underwhelming third quarter GDP growth has stoked fears of more economic pain ahead. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE