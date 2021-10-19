Boris Johnson was speaking ahead of an investment conference in London on Tuesday designed to boost investment into the United Kingdom and just a fortnight before he hosts the COP26 climate summit in Scotland. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese investment in UK welcome despite tensions, overtures won’t be ‘pitchforked away’, Johnson says
- Decisions to bar Chinese investment in Britain and condemnation of China’s human-rights record have soured relations with Beijing over the last few years
- UK imports from China amounted to £67.6 billion (US$93 billion) in the year until June, making China the UK’s third largest trading partner
Topic | China-UK relations
