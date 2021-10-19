New housing starts for the first three quarters of the year fell 4.5 per cent from a year ago just as China’s overall economic growth fell to a worse-than-expected 4.9 per cent in the third quarter. Photo: Reuters
China’s property and construction sectors contract in third quarter as Evergrande crisis and tougher regulation hit home
- Output in the real estate and construction industries shrank 1.6 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively in the third quarter of 2021
- Effects of Beijing’s crackdown on overheated property market and a debt crisis at country’s biggest developer have started to ripple through the economy
Topic | China GDP
New housing starts for the first three quarters of the year fell 4.5 per cent from a year ago just as China’s overall economic growth fell to a worse-than-expected 4.9 per cent in the third quarter. Photo: Reuters