Meng Wanzhou returned to China at the end of September after nearly three years under house arrest in Canada. Photo: Reuters Meng Wanzhou returned to China at the end of September after nearly three years under house arrest in Canada. Photo: Reuters
Canada’s canola farmers hope Meng Wanzhou release ‘lowers the temperatures’ with China amid trade spat

  • Canada is the world’s largest grower of canola, but China suspended the licences of two major shippers in 2019, while making shipments from other firms subject to enhanced inspections
  • Beijing said its decision was ‘well-grounded’, denying speculation that it was a retaliation against the arrest of Meng Wanzhou

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:37pm, 20 Oct, 2021

