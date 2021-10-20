Meng Wanzhou returned to China at the end of September after nearly three years under house arrest in Canada. Photo: Reuters
Canada’s canola farmers hope Meng Wanzhou release ‘lowers the temperatures’ with China amid trade spat
- Canada is the world’s largest grower of canola, but China suspended the licences of two major shippers in 2019, while making shipments from other firms subject to enhanced inspections
- Beijing said its decision was ‘well-grounded’, denying speculation that it was a retaliation against the arrest of Meng Wanzhou
Topic | China trade
Meng Wanzhou returned to China at the end of September after nearly three years under house arrest in Canada. Photo: Reuters