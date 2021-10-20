Electricity shortages have crippled industrial output in China. Photo: Reuters
China’s power crisis: Beijing draws up plans to increase coal output, lower energy prices as temperatures plunge
- China’s power crunch has already had an impact on the economy and raised concerns ahead of the winter heating season, which has started early in some provinces
- Thermal coal futures hit an all-time high on Tuesday, but senior officials have promised to increase coal production and lower energy prices
Topic | China’s power crisis
Electricity shortages have crippled industrial output in China. Photo: Reuters