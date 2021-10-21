Shipping times have also shot up during the pandemic, causing delays in shipments and the turnaround of containers. Photo: Winson Wong Shipping times have also shot up during the pandemic, causing delays in shipments and the turnaround of containers. Photo: Winson Wong
China trade
Economy / China Economy

Shipping container prices tumble for first time this year as China’s Christmas exporting season slows

  • Average sale price of a 40-foot container in China has plunged by 22.5 per cent since the end of September
  • The price correction in container markets coincided with a fall in the shipping freight costs between China and the US

Ji Siqi
Updated: 5:30am, 21 Oct, 2021

