Shipping times have also shot up during the pandemic, causing delays in shipments and the turnaround of containers. Photo: Winson Wong
Shipping container prices tumble for first time this year as China’s Christmas exporting season slows
- Average sale price of a 40-foot container in China has plunged by 22.5 per cent since the end of September
- The price correction in container markets coincided with a fall in the shipping freight costs between China and the US
Topic | China trade
Shipping times have also shot up during the pandemic, causing delays in shipments and the turnaround of containers. Photo: Winson Wong