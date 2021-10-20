President Xi Jinping has reiterated that China must prevent monopolies and the disorderly expansion of capital. Photo: Xinhua
China’s tech crackdown will see ‘more substantial progress’ by year’s end, Beijing vows
- Economic uncertainties and diminishing GDP growth also prompt warning on financial risks, while a raft of measures are being reviewed to help struggling businesses
- President Xi Jinping again stresses the importance of curbing monopolies and preventing the disorderly expansion of capital
