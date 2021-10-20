President Xi Jinping has reiterated that China must prevent monopolies and the disorderly expansion of capital. Photo: Xinhua President Xi Jinping has reiterated that China must prevent monopolies and the disorderly expansion of capital. Photo: Xinhua
President Xi Jinping has reiterated that China must prevent monopolies and the disorderly expansion of capital. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China’s tech crackdown will see ‘more substantial progress’ by year’s end, Beijing vows

  • Economic uncertainties and diminishing GDP growth also prompt warning on financial risks, while a raft of measures are being reviewed to help struggling businesses
  • President Xi Jinping again stresses the importance of curbing monopolies and preventing the disorderly expansion of capital

Topic |   China’s crackdowns
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 20 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
President Xi Jinping has reiterated that China must prevent monopolies and the disorderly expansion of capital. Photo: Xinhua President Xi Jinping has reiterated that China must prevent monopolies and the disorderly expansion of capital. Photo: Xinhua
President Xi Jinping has reiterated that China must prevent monopolies and the disorderly expansion of capital. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE