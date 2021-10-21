Indonesia’s benchmark coal price has hit record levels, bolstered by a surge in demand since June, when Beijing pledged to raise imports in an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to head off the power crisis that is now gripping the country. Photo: Reuters
China’s Indonesian coal imports hit record amid power crisis, Southeast Asian nation now biggest supplier
- Cargoes of coking, thermal and brown coal from Indonesia surpassed 21 million tonnes in September, from just over 17 million tonnes in August
- Buyers have been forced to tap other suppliers of the fuel to replace Australian exports banned almost a year ago
Topic | China’s power crisis
Indonesia’s benchmark coal price has hit record levels, bolstered by a surge in demand since June, when Beijing pledged to raise imports in an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to head off the power crisis that is now gripping the country. Photo: Reuters