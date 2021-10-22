In China’s case, a lower yuan exchange rate figure actually indicates a stronger Chinese currency as it means it takes fewer yuan to purchase one US dollar. Photo: Reuters
What does a stronger US dollar-yuan exchange rate mean, and why is Beijing worried?
- The exchange rate between China’s yuan and the US dollar has become a closely watched issue
- A lower yuan exchange rate figure means it takes fewer yuan to purchase one US dollar, indicating a stronger Chinese currency
