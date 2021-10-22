In China’s case, a lower yuan exchange rate figure actually indicates a stronger Chinese currency as it means it takes fewer yuan to purchase one US dollar. Photo: Reuters In China’s case, a lower yuan exchange rate figure actually indicates a stronger Chinese currency as it means it takes fewer yuan to purchase one US dollar. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

Explainer |
What does a stronger US dollar-yuan exchange rate mean, and why is Beijing worried?

  • The exchange rate between China’s yuan and the US dollar has become a closely watched issue
  • A lower yuan exchange rate figure means it takes fewer yuan to purchase one US dollar, indicating a stronger Chinese currency

Andrew Mullen
Updated: 4:00am, 22 Oct, 2021

