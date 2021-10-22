China’s power crunch has already had an impact on the economy and raised concerns ahead of the winter heating season, which has started early in some provinces. Photo: Reuters
China ramps up electricity imports from North Korea, Russia, Myanmar in bid to ease power crisis
- Imports of electricity from North Korea increased by 62 per cent in September compared with the same period last year
- China’s power crunch has already had an impact on the economy and has raised concerns ahead of the winter heating season
Topic | China’s power crisis
China’s power crunch has already had an impact on the economy and raised concerns ahead of the winter heating season, which has started early in some provinces. Photo: Reuters