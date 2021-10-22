China’s power crunch has already had an impact on the economy and raised concerns ahead of the winter heating season, which has started early in some provinces. Photo: Reuters China’s power crunch has already had an impact on the economy and raised concerns ahead of the winter heating season, which has started early in some provinces. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China ramps up electricity imports from North Korea, Russia, Myanmar in bid to ease power crisis

  • Imports of electricity from North Korea increased by 62 per cent in September compared with the same period last year
  • China’s power crunch has already had an impact on the economy and has raised concerns ahead of the winter heating season

Topic |   China’s power crisis
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 10:15pm, 22 Oct, 2021

