China has set an annual quota of 3.65 trillion yuan for local government special bonds, which mainly fund infrastructure projects, this year. Photo: Xinhua
China to accelerate US$224 billion of local bond issuance to support slowing economy
- China has set an annual quota of 3.65 trillion yuan for local government special bonds, which mainly fund infrastructure projects, this year
- China’s local governments issued a net 2.22 trillion yuan (US$347 billion) in special bonds in the first nine months of 2021, accounting for 61 per cent of the quota
Topic | China's economic recovery
