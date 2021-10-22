China has set an annual quota of 3.65 trillion yuan for local government special bonds, which mainly fund infrastructure projects, this year. Photo: Xinhua China has set an annual quota of 3.65 trillion yuan for local government special bonds, which mainly fund infrastructure projects, this year. Photo: Xinhua
China has set an annual quota of 3.65 trillion yuan for local government special bonds, which mainly fund infrastructure projects, this year. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China to accelerate US$224 billion of local bond issuance to support slowing economy

  • China has set an annual quota of 3.65 trillion yuan for local government special bonds, which mainly fund infrastructure projects, this year
  • China’s local governments issued a net 2.22 trillion yuan (US$347 billion) in special bonds in the first nine months of 2021, accounting for 61 per cent of the quota

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:00pm, 22 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China has set an annual quota of 3.65 trillion yuan for local government special bonds, which mainly fund infrastructure projects, this year. Photo: Xinhua China has set an annual quota of 3.65 trillion yuan for local government special bonds, which mainly fund infrastructure projects, this year. Photo: Xinhua
China has set an annual quota of 3.65 trillion yuan for local government special bonds, which mainly fund infrastructure projects, this year. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE