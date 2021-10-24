“Lying flat” represents the mindset of lying down instead of being a productive member of society. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
What is ‘lying flat’, and why are Chinese officials standing up to it?
- China’s Gen Z and its youngest millennials are finding solace in lying flat amid a collective swell in antipathy toward working themselves to the bone
- Lying flat, or tang ping in Chinese, means doing the bare minimum to get by, and the ethos poses a threat to President Xi Jinping’s ‘Chinese dream’
Topic | China society
