“Lying flat” represents the mindset of lying down instead of being a productive member of society. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
What is ‘lying flat’, and why are Chinese officials standing up to it?

  • China’s Gen Z and its youngest millennials are finding solace in lying flat amid a collective swell in antipathy toward working themselves to the bone
  • Lying flat, or tang ping in Chinese, means doing the bare minimum to get by, and the ethos poses a threat to President Xi Jinping’s ‘Chinese dream’

Ji Siqi He Huifeng in Guangdongand Brian Peach

Updated: 2:00pm, 24 Oct, 2021

